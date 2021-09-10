GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $346,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $115.78 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

