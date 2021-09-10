Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 20,000 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $829.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

FBMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

