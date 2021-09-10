Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.