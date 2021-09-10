Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,896,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

