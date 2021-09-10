Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $62.55 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

