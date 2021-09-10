Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 94.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,351 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $443.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

