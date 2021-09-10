Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 911,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 163,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

