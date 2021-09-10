Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 129,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $7.02 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.