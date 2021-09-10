Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $196,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

