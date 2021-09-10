Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $223,000 Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OFIX opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.16 million, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

