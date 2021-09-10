Hans Tung Sells 55,722 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,512,852.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POSH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.