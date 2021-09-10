Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

