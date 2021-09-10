Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

