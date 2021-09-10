HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

