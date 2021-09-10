Head-To-Head Review: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) versus ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -48.14 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,613.33 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIVO Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Summary

Stryve Foods beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

