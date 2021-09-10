Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 15,890 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $872,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCAT stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

