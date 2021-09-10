HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.