Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

