Helix Trading Up 82.1% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $161,830.22 and $69.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017414 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000116 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

