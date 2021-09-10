HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.24 and last traded at $109.24. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

