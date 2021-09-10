Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,216. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

