Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 701,355 shares.The stock last traded at $56.29 and had previously closed at $54.26.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the period.
About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
