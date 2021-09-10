Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 701,355 shares.The stock last traded at $56.29 and had previously closed at $54.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

