Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

