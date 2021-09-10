HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

