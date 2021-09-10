HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $443.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

