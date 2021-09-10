Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

