Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £808.33 million and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

