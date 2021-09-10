Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. The firm has a market cap of $341.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

