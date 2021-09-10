Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.95.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

