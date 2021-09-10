Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.03.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $417.12 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

