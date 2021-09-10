Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $45,853.89 or 1.00242077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $11.11 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00064982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00179445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.24 or 1.00157593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.60 or 0.07180520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00907659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

