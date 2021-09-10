Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Director Jeremy Sewell Acquires 184,977 Shares

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Director Jeremy Sewell purchased 184,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40.

HUT opened at C$13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.32. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.98.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUT. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.