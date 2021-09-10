Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14. 149,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,408,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

