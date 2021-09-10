HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 4.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35. 38,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,361,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

