IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.19

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 69086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $4,085,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 891,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

