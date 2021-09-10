IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

IBEX stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.17 million and a PE ratio of -47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

