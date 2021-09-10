iClick Interactive Asia Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average daily volume of 215 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

