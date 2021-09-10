Ideaology Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $335,375.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.