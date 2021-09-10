iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

IHRT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

