Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane presently has an average rating of Buy.

IFSUF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

