ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 2,423,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

