Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report $362.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.80 million to $364.60 million. Ingevity posted sales of $331.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 221,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

