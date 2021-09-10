Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) vs. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Financial Contrast

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics 22.44% 14.38% 5.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 6.22 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.32 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.36

Innate Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.48%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

