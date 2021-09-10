Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

INGXF stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

