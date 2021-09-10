InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Purchases £243,146.98 in Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 657,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).
Shares of LON IDP opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. InnovaDerma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £10.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.
InnovaDerma Company Profile
