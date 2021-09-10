InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Purchases £243,146.98 in Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 657,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

Shares of LON IDP opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. InnovaDerma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £10.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

InnovaDerma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

