InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

