InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0050 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $128,000.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.00421056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.01193479 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,724,901 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.