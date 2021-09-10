Insider Buying: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 19,395 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,156.40.

NYSE GNPK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

