Insider Buying: Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) insider David Armstrong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($38,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.07%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.