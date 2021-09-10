Insider Buying: Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) CEO Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) CEO Internati Maurizio Chiriva purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $10,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

